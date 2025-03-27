Preservation Of New Zealand’s History Threatened By Latest Job Cuts

Experienced workers at the frontline of preserving New Zealand’s history and who help people access it every day are being axed in the Government’s latest thoughtless cost cutting move.

Archives New Zealand and the National Library today confirmed plans to cut 30 roles - including librarians, curators, conservators, archivists, advisors and other experienced staff. They undertake important work maintaining New Zealand’s historical records collected by government agencies dating from 1840.

"This is all about saving money and not about saving our memories as a nation," said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This is another broken promise by the Government who repeatedly told New Zealand there would be no cuts to frontline services.

"These people are absolutely critical to the preservation of our archives and national library - these are the priceless historical records of our nation, vital for those who need to tell our stories, and to investigate the past."

Archives NZ collects a variety of information including court records, citizenship files, police and prison records, artworks, films, maps, plans and health, mental health and welfare records.

"As we have seen across the public service, the Government is demanding more from less and that will impact the services provided by Archives NZ and the National Library. The public will be waiting longer to access historic records. Staff will face bigger workloads; backlogs will grow, and the risk of burnout will only increase.

"In the rush to find savings in every corner of the public service to fund its tax cuts, the Government is standing by and allowing these valuable services to be degraded. It disrespects those workers and our history.

"It’s another sad day for dedicated public servants who work hard every day to preserve our memories and help New Zealanders have ready access to them."

