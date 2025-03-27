Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Extends Chief Executive Contract

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Chris McLay Chief Executive (Photo/Supplied)

Waikato Regional Council has extended the contract of Chief Executive Chris McLay for another two years.

McLay was appointed for five years from September 2020, with the option of a two-year extension if the council supported it.

The extension is the maximum allowed under the Local Government Act 2002.

Chair Pamela Storey said following the meeting: “Chris has been an outstanding leader. There was unanimous support for extending his contract, because we recognise the organisation and region will be best served by having him continue in his role.”

McLay said he was delighted with the decision and felt privileged to continue leading Waikato Regional Council, having worked for the organisation more than 20 years.

“I’ve always believed in the purpose of this organisation and the positive difference we can make to the environment, communities and regional economy.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the talented and dedicated team doing mahi everyday for the people of the Waikato region, and I look forward to leading them forward,” he said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 