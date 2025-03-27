Council Extends Chief Executive Contract

Chris McLay Chief Executive (Photo/Supplied)

Waikato Regional Council has extended the contract of Chief Executive Chris McLay for another two years.

McLay was appointed for five years from September 2020, with the option of a two-year extension if the council supported it.

The extension is the maximum allowed under the Local Government Act 2002.

Chair Pamela Storey said following the meeting: “Chris has been an outstanding leader. There was unanimous support for extending his contract, because we recognise the organisation and region will be best served by having him continue in his role.”

McLay said he was delighted with the decision and felt privileged to continue leading Waikato Regional Council, having worked for the organisation more than 20 years.

“I’ve always believed in the purpose of this organisation and the positive difference we can make to the environment, communities and regional economy.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the talented and dedicated team doing mahi everyday for the people of the Waikato region, and I look forward to leading them forward,” he said.

