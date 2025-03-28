Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawke’s Bay Fireworks Ban Extended Until End Of April

Friday, 28 March 2025, 8:59 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A fireworks and sky lanterns ban is extended in parts of Hawkes Bay until the end of April 2025 (Photo/Supplied)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is extending its ban on fireworks and sky lanterns in Hawke’s Bay until Wednesday 30 April, 2025.

The prohibition, which was due to end on Monday 31 March 2025, affects Ahuriri-Heretaunga, Wairoa coast, Tukituki East and West, southern Hawke’s Bay coast, Pōrangahau, Pahiatua, Eketāhuna, and Tararua East, West, Central and South.

Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says recent rain hasn’t yet reduced the fire risk in many parts of the district, and grass in particular is still very dry.

"Usually the southern Hawke’s Bay has started greening up by now, but we’re still seeing drought conditions here," he says.

"We’re also expecting more winds in April, which could elevate fire danger by drying out vegetation, and making it easy for fires to get started and spread rapidly.

"It’s risky to let off fireworks and lanterns in these conditions, so we’re keeping the ban in place for another month this year - until the end of April."

Glen Varcoe reminded people that central and southern Hawke’s Bay are still in a restricted fire season, which means fire permits are required before lighting any fires.

"We are continuing to monitor the fire risk in Hawke’s Bay and restrictions may change at any time," he says.

"Always go to checkitsalright.nz to find out what the restrictions are at your location and apply for a permit if you need one, and comply with any conditions required to help keep Hawke’s Bay fire-free."

