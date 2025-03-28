Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Marlborough Airport Temporary Car Park Closure From 1 April

Friday, 28 March 2025, 10:20 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Fulton Hogan has been working night shifts since February to re-pave Marlborough Airport’s runway and aviation surfaces (Photo/Supplied)

The last stage of construction begins next week for Marlborough Airport’s largest maintenance project, which includes re-paving the short-term car park near the terminal.

The car park will close on Tuesday 1 April and works will start after Easter. Airport users are asked to use the long-term car park until the renovated car park reopens in June, weather permitting.

“We appreciate the public’s patience while the car park is closed. We’re also investing in better drainage, improving the layout for safety, planting 1,000 natives, widening the pedestrian paths and adding a new outdoor seating area,” Marlborough Airport Chief Executive Dean Heiford said.

The car park is the final stage in a $10.7 million investment in airport infrastructure, most of which is for re-paving the runway and aviation surfaces. The project is funded from airport operations, through landing and parking fees.

Runway re-paving happens about once every 15 years, so this was an opportunity to also improve aviation lighting and access for emergency vehicles, as well as add charging capability for the airport’s first electric vehicle used for safety on the airfield.

TDZ Projects is leading the project delivery, alongside design engineers Beca and contractors Fulton Hogan for the major infrastructure work.

From February, the team has been working night shifts, with minimal disruptions to flights, to lay more than 70,500 square metres of new pavement across the airport’s taxiway, runway and apron. While most of the car park improvements will be done during the day, Fulton Hogan will undertake work to the footpaths in front of the terminal at night to minimise disruption to airport users.

For updates on this project, please go to: www.marlboroughairport.co.nz

