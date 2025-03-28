New Sensory Space Coming To Tauranga City Centre

Image/Supplied

A new sensory space is coming to our city centre in 2026 as part of the new Library and Community Hub currently under construction at Te Manawataki o Te Papa on Willow Street.

With the spotlight on inclusion for Autism Acceptance Month, this innovative sensory space will contribute to the increasing acknowledgement and inclusion of our autistic community.

The room is designed to offer a welcoming and calming environment, particularly for those who are neurodivergent or have sensory processing needs, providing a space where people can feel comfortable and supported while visiting the city centre.

The room will be equipped with a variety of sensory tools, including soft lighting, soundproofing elements, tactile items, and calming visuals, all designed to create an environment where visitors can relax, focus, or take a break from sensory overload.

"We believe that our community spaces should be accessible to everyone," said Joanna Thomas, Manager of Library and Community Hubs at Tauranga City Council.

“From our engagement so far, we have learned that many Tauranga families struggle to find suitable places to go with neurodivergent children, and having a dedicated sensory space in the city centre with experiences to suit them would make a world of difference,” Joanna said.

This dedicated space will be carefully managed with booking options, so local families can have a calming space to visit that caters to their sensory needs.

“We are excited to continue working with our community in the lead-up to opening in 2026,” Joanna said.

“It will be rewarding to see the benefits for our local neurodivergent families and help foster a culture of acceptance and understanding throughout our community.”

The new sensory room is kindly supported by New Zealand Lottery Grants Board and is expected to open in late 2026 as part of the new Library and Community Hub in the civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

To find out more, visit: Civic Precinct – The Heartbeat of Te Papa: https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/our-future/its-on-in-our-city-centre/civic-precinct-the-heartbeat-of-te-papa

