Overnight Closures To Glenda Drive In Frankton For Pavement Replacemen

From Sunday 6 April to Sunday 20 April, Glenda Drive in Frankton will be temporarily closed to traffic overnight from 7.00pm to 7.00am so crews can carry out excavations and lay down new road pavement between Hardware Lane and Frankton Transfer Station.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property & Infrastructure, Tony Avery shared the work on Glenda Drive was being carried out at night to avoid the significant disruption likely from trying to complete it during the day.

“To ensure businesses continue to have access during these works, we’ll open up Glenda Drive to one lane of southbound traffic every morning at 7.00am through to when work starts again at 7.00pm,” said Mr Avery.

“Glenda Drive supports a significant number of industrial vehicles servicing Queenstown Lakes District, and is naturally affected by wear and tear over time. Replacing the pavement now will avoid further deterioration and the need for more expensive and disruptive work in future.”

Property owners, staff, and visitors to businesses on Glenda Drive are encouraged to avoid parking on the road after 7.00pm, so the works can be carried out safely and as quickly as possible.

Vehicles needing to leave a premises during overnight work hours and from within the road closure will be guided by staff through the site and south along Glenda Drive to exit the area.

Mr Avery added QLDC was committed to ensuring commercial properties on Glenda Drive could continue to operate throughout the work, and where possible, crews would accommodate the needs of businesses within the project’s delivery plans.

“Our approach is likely to result in some congestion on Hawthorne Drive, especially at peak hours, but it helps to avoid the disruption that would come with a 24 hour closure to Glenda Drive, or significantly longer delivery timeframes if the work was completed under stop/go,” said Mr Avery.

Downer NZ has been contracted to carry out these works.

