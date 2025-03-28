Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Delay To Start Of Night Sealing Work With Road Closures In Ashburton, SH1

Friday, 28 March 2025, 1:03 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

A major road asphalting project in Ashburton, affecting night-time travel, due to start this Sunday, 30 March, will now begin Friday, 4 April. The work is due to run for five or so weeks.

Weather has affected the programme and required the later start date, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

SH1 from SH77 Moore St intersection to South St will be closed from Friday night, 4 April, work happening Sunday to Friday nights. The aim is to use the Friday nights to catch up with the scheduled programme, says NZTA’s Maintenance Contract Manager in Mid Canterbury Chris Chambers.

SH1 traffic will be managed using local road detours for the first two stages, then Stop/Go for the last week, 8pm to 6am.

People need to build in an extra 30 minutes after 8 pm at night and also expect short delays during the day, says Mr Chambers.

At this stage there are no changes to the start dates for the other sections of work. 

SH1 will be reopened each day at 6am, under temporary speed limits with reduced lane widths.

