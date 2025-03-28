Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wellington Water Finally Facing The Music

Friday, 28 March 2025, 1:12 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming today’s announcement from Local Government Minister Hon Simon Watts and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Hon Scott Simpson that Wellington Water will be subject to economic regulation by the Commerce Commission at the earliest opportunity.

This will require the troubled water provider to regularly report to the public and the Commission on key financial and performance measures.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman, James Ross, said:

“Wellington Water has been a basket case – literally pouring ratepayers’ money down the drain and treating them like an unlimited fountain of cash.”

“The fact it didn’t even have a basic asset management plan says it all. Contractors ran the show while Wellington Water looked away and signed the cheques.”

“How has this slow-motion trainwreck been allowed to blunder on for so long? Ministers have made the right call stepping in and shining some much-needed sunlight on this entity’s disastrous record.”

“The real worry now is how many more Wellington Waters are lurking out there. Local Water Done Well can’t come soon enough.”

