Operational Costs Reviewed

Changes are being made to some Tasman District Council operations to help rein in some of a forecast budget over expenditure of $3.0 million in Community Infrastructure activities this financial year.

Elected representatives voted six to eight in favour of recommendations to make changes in some service areas, which when implemented would help minimise some of the over expenditure in the final quarter of this financial year.

Costs cutting measures decided upon include the removal of rubbish bins from reserves and reductions in the cleaning frequency of 14 public toilets from twice to once a day.

Three public toilets will be closed, with temporary closures of others on a seasonal basis.

The toilets to close are one of the old long drop facilities at Wai-iti Domain, an aging toilet at Wakefield Recreation Reserve, opposite the Faulkner Bush facilities. The old small block at Jubilee Park next to the football cub rooms will also close.

Some shrub maintenance will be also deferred.

The frequency of street sweeping will be reduced, for example weekly sweeping will become fortnightly, fortnightly will be done monthly etc.

Rural roadside mowing will be paused, except for safety/critical sightlines potentially and urban landscape mowing will be reduced.

The cost savings will also include minimising routine monitoring of our water and wastewater activities as much as possible without compromising compliance with the respective regulations.

Longer term changes in levels of service will be considered as part of the Annual Plan 2025/26 deliberations later this year.

