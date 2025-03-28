Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rural Women NZ Welcomes Pharmac Change Of Heart On Hormone Patches

Friday, 28 March 2025, 2:31 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is welcoming Pharmac’s change of heart when it comes to oestradiol patches used by women going through perimenopause and menopause.

Pharmac has opened consultation on a proposal to fund both Estradot and Estradiol TDP Mylan hormone replacement therapy (HRT) patches from 1 December 2025.

“This time Pharmac has listened to the legitimate concerns of New Zealand women. Limiting funding to one HRT patch option removed freedom for women to make the right choice for their bodies,” RWNZ National President Sandra Matthews says.

“Navigating menopause can be a difficult time in a women’s life and brings with it significant challenges. Rural Women NZ is pleased Pharmac has taken another look at the funding for these patches and is taking steps to improve access to the medicines women need to help manage their menopause.”

“It is also encouraging to see Pharmac improve on its consultation with women and we hope this continues when considering future funding decisions,” Sandra says.

RWNZ encourages its members and all those who use or have an interest in HRT patches to submit on the public consultation, which closes 22 April. You can find the consultation materials on the Pharmac website by clicking this link.

