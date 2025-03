Road Blocked, Hataitai - Wellington

Motorists are advised of a crash in Hataitai which has blocked the road.

It happened about 2:20pm on Wellington Road between Walmer Street and Moxham Ave, and involved more than one vehicle.

One car is currently on its roof, and as such, motorists are asked to take the diversion via Crawford Road, Rongotai Road, and Kilbirnie Crescent.

Any injuries are yet to be determined.

