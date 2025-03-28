Council Encourages Action On Old Building Consent Applications

Council is reaching out to nearly 100 people with outstanding building consent applications, encouraging them to get in touch so we can work together to progress or close out these long-standing files. This follows a recent review prompted by guidance from IANZ (International Accreditation New Zealand), which supports best practice in building control processes. The review found a number of older applications that are still open, some of which date back several years.

Building Service Manager Ian Petty said that in many cases, Council has already contacted applicants a number of times to request the remaining information needed to move their application forward.

“We absolutely understand that life happens – whether it’s a project put on hold or delays getting information from engineers or other experts. If applicants keep us in the loop, we can usually offer an extension,” said Mr Petty.

“But when we don’t hear back after multiple attempts, we do need to take steps to tidy up our records and recover any processing costs incurred so far.”

Advisory letters have now been sent to affected applicants explaining the situation. These outline the next steps and provide a chance to respond before any application is formally closed.

Mr Petty said the building consents team is focused on providing the best possible service to our community.

“Tidying up these aged consents means we can put more energy into active applications – helping people get their projects underway faster and with greater certainty.”

Anyone with questions or needing help with their consent is encouraged to contact the building services team. Council is here to support people through the process and appreciates their cooperation in helping clear the backlog.

