Arrest Made Following Altercation In Alma, Waitaki District

Police have arrested a man following an altercation where a person was seriously injured on State Highway 1, Alma-Maheno Road, at Alma.

Police were called to a property on Oamaru-Alma Road about 1.10pm.

A person was located in a serious condition and transported to hospital.

Those involved are known to each other.

Police swept into action locating and arresting the 24-year-old man shortly after, taking him into custody.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow, Saturday 29 March, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

