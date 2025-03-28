Update: Arrest In Homicide Investigation, Christchurch

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

This afternoon Police have arrested a person in relation to the homicide of Tyrone Munns in Christchurch on 9 March.

At around 2pm today, Police - including Armed Offenders Squad - arrested the 29-year-old man at a Christchurch address. He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Saturday 29 March, charged with murder.

I wish to acknowledge Tyrone’s family in this difficult time and hope that this arrest provides them with some degree of comfort as they grieve.

I also wish to acknowledge members of the community who have come forward with information since the incident, which has assisted with today’s arrest. We hope that this news will provide some reassurance to our communities of Police commitment to pursue violent offenders and hold them to account.

Finally, I wish to acknowledge the outstanding work of Police staff involved in the investigation and today’s arrest, and in the ongoing work to bring this case before the courts.

