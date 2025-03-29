Update: Fourth Arrest In Anaru Moana Homicide

A 32-year-old South Canterbury woman has been charged with the 2021 murder of Waimate man Anaru Moana.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme says the woman appeared in the Timaru District Court yesterday, after being arrested on Thursday. She has been remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Christchurch on 11 April.

Mr Moana was reported missing on 23 December 2021, and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him and hold people to account. Police have established he was murdered around the time he was reported missing.

“Four people are now facing charges in relation to Mr Moana’s murder and our investigation team has not stopped following every lead available to them, no matter how long it takes.

“Our work isn’t over; Mr Moana’s body has not been located and that remains the focus for us. His whanāu deserve the right to lay their loved one to rest.

“We continue to urge those who know where Mr Moana’s body is to please let us know.”

Detective Inspector Syme said Police were grateful to the members of the public who have provided information in the years since Mr Moana’s death. If you have anything that can help, update us online now or call 105.

Please use the reference number 211223/0992, or cite Operation Moana. If you want to remain anonymous, you can submit information via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

