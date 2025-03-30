Fatal Plane Crash Near Lake Hawea

Police can confirm one person has died and another person is critically injured following a light plane crash near Lake Hawea yesterday.

Emergency services were called to an area east of the lake about 1:30pm.

One of the plane’s two occupants was helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.

The second was sadly located deceased.

The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and a scene guard remained in place overnight.

Police will make inquiries on behalf of both the CAA and the Coroner.

