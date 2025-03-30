Fatal Plane Crash Near Lake Hawea
Police can confirm one person has died and another person is critically injured following a light plane crash near Lake Hawea yesterday.
Emergency services were called to an area east of the lake about 1:30pm.
One of the plane’s two occupants was helicoptered to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition.
The second was sadly located deceased.
The Civil Aviation Authority has been notified, and a scene guard remained in place overnight.
Police will make inquiries on behalf of both the CAA and the Coroner.