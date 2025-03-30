Traffic Control In Place, Waimea Road - Tasman
Police are currently assisting with traffic control on Waimea Road, Nelson, where a water main has burst.
Diversions will be in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
Police are currently assisting with traffic control on Waimea Road, Nelson, where a water main has burst.
Diversions will be in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.
One of the odd aspects of the government's plan to Americanise the public health system – i.e by making healthcare access more reliant on user pay charges and private health insurance – is that it is happening in plain sight. Earlier this year, the official briefing papers to incoming Heath Minister Simeon Brown cited the rising costs of healthcare, the decline in life expectancy here as opposed to Australia, and a raft of other signs of systemic failure before concluding: The Government has options to change this dynamic and address the affordability of the health system...
The roar is the busiest period in the hunting calendar, and we cannot stress enough the importance of always confirming your target with absolute certainty. Every year, we hear of close calls that could have been avoided by following this fundamental rule. We wish everyone a safe and successful roar.
Today marks 1000 days that 65,000 mainly female care and support workers have waited for the Government to fund their pay equity claim, meaning they have missed out on about $18,600.
The widow of late Green Party MP Fa'anānā Efeso Collins is calling for an inquest into his death, accusing the organisers of the charity event he was attending at the time of failing him.
Outgoing Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has admitted that our justice system requires transformational change to prevent the further victimisation of Māori. Te Pāti Māori is insisting on body cameras for police officers to ensure the safety of all those who come into contact with law enforcement.
The bill will require that any legislation deemed as a “conscience Act” by the Speaker of the House, once debated and voted on by parliament, will be put to a public referendum at the next election so it is the people that make the final decision.