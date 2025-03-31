Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Drivers On Notice: Expect To Be Stopped Anywhere, Anytime

Monday, 31 March 2025, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Northland Police will be out in force in coming weeks in a bid to reduce speed on local roads.

Throughout the next six weeks Police will increase focus on speeding drivers in the North, enforcing the ‘anywhere, anytime’ motto.

Northland Road Policing Manager, Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett, says road users can expect to see more officers out and about in a bid to deter motorists from any risky behaviours.

“Speed is a major contributor to crashes and the damage on impact if there is a crash.

“Our teams are committed to ensuring our roads are safe, and we need everyone to do their part.”

Inspector Fitchett says Police will be actively patrolling areas where there is a higher risk to road users.

“We want our presence to deter motorists from any driving behaviours that put themselves and others at risk.

"Everyone deserves to be safe when travelling on Northland roads.

“When it comes down to it, we choose our behaviour behind the wheel and those who make poor choices, will find there are consequences.”

If you encounter or witness any dangerous driving incidents, contact Police via 111 or *555 so we can locate and hold the drivers accountable.

© Scoop Media

