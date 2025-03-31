50 Minis Travel The Length Of NZ In Epic Adventure To Help Children In Poverty

Fifty teams of Mini lovers are preparing for an epic 2,400km adventure across New Zealand, aiming to raise $500,000 to help children living in hardship. The Pork Pie Charity Run is inspired by the 1981 Kiwi film ‘Goodbye Pork Pie,’ a chaotic cross-country escapade following two men in a stolen Mini as they try to evade police.

The run, which will be the ninth, sets off from Paihia on April 4 and travels through Auckland, National Park, Wellington, Kaikōura, Hokitika, Cromwell and Dunedin to the finish line at Invercargill on April 9. Along the way the Minis will spin some laps around Hampton Downs, visit locations from the movie, and stop at KidsCan’s partner schools, where the money they raise helps students with food and clothing.

This year’s event sold out in under three minutes, with precious spots snapped up by intrepid teams from around New Zealand. They include a couple on their honeymoon, fathers and daughters, and old schoolmates reconnecting after many years.

The event is a celebration of the pint-sized Mini, a car many participants learnt to drive in. All manner of Minis take part, including a Mini Mack truck and a Mini stretch limo. Some date back to the 1960s, with steering columns, clutches and gaskets all at risk of giving out as they putter up steep mountain passes.

“Most people when they see a Mini will slow down and drive alongside you and wave and smile – they’ve just become a cult classic,” organiser Kevin Hollamby says. “And on the motorway everyone will get out of your way because they’re scared they’re going to hurt you!”

Kevin and his co-driver Peter Bjarnesen are driving a modified 1983 Mini City missing its bonnet, boot and lights – a homage to the movie’s final scenes as the car limped into Invercargill. Their creation even needed NZ Transport Authority certification that it was still roadworthy.

“Being exposed to the elements is fantastic,” Kevin says. “We went totally leftfield, and the car is something to laugh and point at. It’s even got a coffee machine between the seats.”

Last year’s run raised a record $417,129 for KidsCan – and this year some teams have raised more than $30,000 alone. Kevin says it’s vital to him that the event makes a difference, and fundraising for KidsCan has opened his eyes to the depth of child poverty in New Zealand.

“We've tried to build the ethos of, ‘We are a family. We're out there to help the community. Before we started fundraising for KidsCan we were among those who think ‘there’s no such thing as poverty in this country.’ We learned in a hurry about the reality. We’ve learnt to look beyond what we believed.”

KidsCan’s CEO Julie Chapman says thousands of children are on their waiting list, and with child poverty rates increasing the funds raised are vital. “This is an incredible event which is a real celebration of the Kiwi spirit. It’s so much fun - and it makes such a difference to children in poverty,” she says.

“For an increasing number of families, there is nothing left at the end of the week. The money raised will support children with breakfast, snacks, lunches, warm jackets, good shoes and health products. With the essentials covered, kids can focus on learning, which gives them a pathway out of poverty. We’re so grateful to the Pork Pie teams for the huge impact they have.”

