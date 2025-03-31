Marlborough Mayor Welcomes Future Ferries Announcement

Mayor Nadine Taylor says Marlborough is ready to work at pace with Government to support the requirements of new ferries announced today by Minister for Rail Winston Peters.

Minister Peters today announced the plan for two new rail ferries to enter Cook Strait service in 2029. The new ferries will be approximately 200m in length and 28m wide. Each will have capacity for 1,500 passengers and 2.4km of lanes for cars, trucks and 40 rail wagons.

“It is welcome news for us to finally understand the scope and nature of the new ferries planned for Cook Strait. It gives us greater certainty around what needs to be designed and delivered so we can have the conversations we need to with our community,” Mayor Taylor said.

“This decision gives Port Marlborough the certainty it needs to move forward with detailed design to further refine the new port infrastructure requirements and its associated costs. We look forward to continuing the work with Government, KiwiRail and NZTA to ensure all facets of the project deliver the best outcome for the country and Marlborough.”

Mayor Taylor said Marlborough District Council had consistently made representation to Government of the need to invest in the safety and resilience of this critical national transport connection for the long term.

“We have a shared objective of an inter-island ferry service which serves people and shifts goods in a safe, reliable and affordable manner.”

“Keeping our interisland connection is vital, not only for commerce, but to keep New Zealanders connected. Cook Strait is an extension of SH1 and the Main Trunk Line, linking road and rail networks between the north and south island, and new and efficient vessels are critical to keeping New Zealand’s economy moving through the reliable and timely delivery of freight.”

“It’s also important for our tourism community, that visitors to New Zealand can journey seamlessly between the two islands and can book ferry travel with confidence. The ferries have been part of Picton’s landscape for a long time and the journey through the Marlborough Sounds is truly one of New Zealand’s great travel experiences.”

“Council and its subsidiary Port Marlborough New Zealand will work closely with Government and KiwiRail on the portside infrastructure design and associated costings to ensure the commercial viability of the project,” Mayor Nadine Taylor said.

For the full Government announcement go to: www.beehive.govt.nz/release/rail-ferries-and-straightforward-infrastructure

© Scoop Media

