Fatal Crash: SH11, Haruru

Monday, 31 March 2025, 3:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A section of State Highway 11 near Haruru has been closed due to a fatal crash.

Police are in attendance at the crash involving a truck and vehicle on Puketona Road / State Highway 11.

The crash was reported at 2.27pm.

Sadly, the driver of the vehicle has died at the scene.

Two occupants of the truck have sustained moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is deploying to the site and will examine the scene, with an investigation to commence.

A section of State Highway 11 has been closed and these are expected to be in place for at least a couple of hours.

Diversions are in place at the Puketona roundabout (intersection with State Highway 10) and at Haruru Falls Road.

Light vehicles travelling from Paihia will be able to U-turn at Haruru Falls Road intersection.

Heavy vehicles will need to travel via Haruru Falls Road, through Waitangi, to return to Paihia.

Please expect delays on your travels this afternoon.

