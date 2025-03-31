SH11 Closed Due To Fatal Crash

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 11 is closed near Haruru due to a fatal crash.

The closure is between the State Highway 10/SH11 intersection at Puketona and Haruru and is expected to remain in place for a least a couple of hours while the NZ Police Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Traffic will be detoured via State Highway 11 from Kawakawa.

People are advised to check the NZTA Journey Planner website (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) for up-to-date information on the closure before they travel.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztanorthland

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nztaaklnth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

