New 75,000-Seat National Stadium Confirmed For Rotorua's Lakefront

Concept rendering of the new stadium. Photo/Supplied.

Rotorua is set to become home to Aotearoa New Zealand’s newest and most iconic sporting venue, with the announcement of a 75,000-seat national outdoor stadium to be built along the southern shore of Lake Rotorua.

Construction of the stadium will begin in early 2026 and is expected to take approximately two years to complete. The expected total cost is $4 billion with no rate-payer funding required, utilising a fund-raising strategy (sausage sizzles, etc.) to follow.

Strategically positioned, the stadium will replace the existing lakefront boardwalk, playgrounds, and green space to create a world-class venue designed to host international sport, large-scale events, and major concerts.

A world-class venue with Aotearoa at heart

The stadium will feature:

• Seating for 75,000 spectators in a fully immersive, amphitheatre-style design • A retractable roof and retractable pitch, offering flexibility to host a diverse range of events in all weather conditions

• Premium corporate suites and luxury seating zones with sweeping views over Lake Rotorua and toward Mokoia Island

• State-of-the-art acoustic engineering and digital connectivity throughout the venue

At the heart of the design is a commitment to using locally sourced timber, with architectural forms inspired by local patterns.

The stadium’s main entrances and perimeter will be adorned with bespoke carvings and other artforms.

A new era for Rotorua

RotoruaNZ chief executive Andrew Wilson said the stadium will be transformational for the city and the wider region.

“This is more than a stadium — it’s a bold new expression of Rotorua’s identity as a place of innovation, culture, and world-class hospitality.

“We’re proud to be working with the architect and mana whenua to ensure this space reflects the unique essence of Rotorua and our deep connection to the land and lake.”

The project comes within a week of Auckland Council’s announcement stating they’ve opted to pursue a “staged” upgrade to Eden Park over a new

waterfront stadium, a move some have labelled conservative. In contrast,

Rotorua’s lakeside stadium signals a progressive step toward embracing

modern, purpose-built infrastructure that reflects Aotearoa’s bicultural

identity and natural environment.

The project is expected to inject significant long-term economic benefits into the local economy, including job creation, tourism growth, and increased international visibility for Rotorua.

Further details about the design and project partners will be announced in the coming months.

About RotoruaNZ

RotoruaNZ is the Economic Development Agency and Regional Tourism Organisation for Rotorua, driving economic growth and promoting the district as a place to work, study, visit, invest, and live. As a Council Controlled Organisation, it collaborates with iwi, businesses, and government to support growth and enhance Rotorua’s identity.

