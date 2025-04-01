Making It Easier To Invest In New Zealand – Active Investor Plus

New visa settings for Active Investor Plus go live today.

The simplified settings and broader investment options make investing in New Zealand more attractive and accessible to foreign investors.

Investors can now apply under one of two new categories on the INZ website

Active Investor Plus visa

The Active Investor Plus Visa has been modernised, making it more attractive to invest in New Zealand.

Jeannie Melville, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Immigration says the new visa settings make it easier for overseas investors to live, work and invest in New Zealand.

“By simplifying the application process and updating our Active Investor Plus visa settings, we make sure our investor visa process is clear, remove barriers for investors and make sure we attract the right investment for New Zealand’s economic future.”

“Investors can now apply under one of two new categories on the INZ website” says Jeannie.

Investors can choose to commit either a minimum investment amount of $5 million for Growth category investors (with a 3-year investment term) or $10 million for Balanced category investors (with a 5-year investment term) across a wider range of acceptable investments such as bonds and property investments.

“These are just some of the changes that have been made to make New Zealand a more attractive option for investment,” says Jeannie.

“The new settings mean Investors also benefit from less time they have to spend in New Zealand based on the total amount they are investing, and their newborn children will qualify for a dependent child resident visa. “

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Applicants with existing applications wanting to transition to the new settings will have until 31 May 2025, to do so without any fee.

“Immigration New Zealand and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise will work together to ensure investors receive the support they need to make investments in and make their move to, New Zealand,” Jeannie says.

“Immigration will assess visa applications and determine acceptable investments for the Balanced Category, with New Zealand Trade and Enterprise determining acceptable investments for the Growth Category and supporting investors to connect with New Zealand’s investment ecosystem and other investment opportunities.”

More information on changes to the Active Investor Plus can be found here: Investor category update provides attractive investment options | Immigration New Zealand

© Scoop Media

