PETA Billboard Blitz Targets Sheep Abuse On Wool Farms Across The Country

Billboard at Auckland (Photo/Supplied)

Following an investigation from PETA Asia revealing pervasive cruelty at more than 30 wool operations —including 11 that are ZQ-certified—PETA is erecting a sky-high message in Wellington (Lambton Square) alerting viewers to the suffering of sheep in the industry.

Extended video footage from the investigation reveals shearers beating, kicking, and throwing petrified sheep down chutes and slamming them into floors; workers cutting holes in lambs’ ears and burning andcutting their tails off with a hot iron; workers crudely stitching up gaping wounds without painkillers; and bodies of dead sheep scattered around the properties. Workers are seen tackling and hitting sheep with objects andstanding on the sheep’s necks.

The ad is located at the following locations: in Wellington (Lambton Square) and in Auckland (45 Nelson Street near the corner of Victoria Street). Another billboard will be launching in Christchurch next week.

