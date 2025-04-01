Fire At Whakatipu Recycling Centre: Responsible Battery Disposal Matters

A significant fire broke out last Thursday morning at the Whakatipu Recycling Centre / Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) located on Glenda Drive in Queenstown. The incident was a close call, with the building placed at risk. However, thanks to the swift response from facility staff and emergency services, all staff were evacuated, and the blaze was brought under control.

Fire at Materials Recovery Facility (Photo/Supplied)

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) initial investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a battery being run over by a loader pushing up material. This fire marks the second such incident in as many weeks, following a similar fire at the Victoria Flats Landfill two weeks ago.

Laura Gledhill, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Operations & Contracts Manager, says the recent fire at the Whakatipu Recycling Centre serves as a stark reminder of the serious dangers associated with improper battery disposal.

“Batteries, in particular those containing lithium can easily ignite, especially when damaged. We urge everyone to make sure they recycle or safely dispose of their batteries at designated drop-off points to prevent incidents like this from happening again."

She adds, "Never throw a battery in any bin. While the source of this particular fire was unable to be confirmed, it’s highly likely that it was a battery, and that's a risk we can't afford to ignore."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

In December last year, the QLDC Solid Waste team launched the "Keep it Cool" campaign with a clear message: Never bin a battery. QLDC is again reminding residents to take a proactive approach to safe battery disposal.

Recycle household batteries for free at drop-off points like the Frankton and Wānaka Transfer Stations, or at hardware stores like Mitre 10. Keep used batteries and battery-powered devices separate from regular waste and take them to these recycling stations. For e-waste, dispose of it responsibly at your local transfer station for a small fee. Always check if an item or device contains a battery before disposing of it.

Recent data underscores the critical importance of proper battery handling and recycling. While most of the community is doing the right thing, it’s essential to understand the potential consequences of improper battery disposal. Just one improperly discarded battery can:

Trigger fires in kerbside bins, waste collection vehicles, and facilities

Endanger waste management personnel and the public

Cause significant damage to community infrastructure

Disrupt essential waste collection services

Lead to potential environmental contamination

Risk the spread of fire to nearby vehicles or structures

Create additional stress and workload for staff managing emergency responses

Require the potential evacuation of nearby areas

Risk property damage beyond waste management facilities

In 2024 alone, 12 of 13 waste-related fires were likely linked to batteries, impacting the landfill, our transfer stations, recycling facilities, and the waste collection vehicles in the district. These figures highlight the serious threat improper battery disposal poses to our waste streams and infrastructure.

The 2023/2024 Solid Waste Analysis for Queenstown Lakes District shows hazardous waste in kerbside collections has more than doubled since 2019. Lithium-ion batteries and vapes (e-cigarettes) are of particular concern, as they are highly flammable if damaged or improperly disposed of.

For more information on safe battery and e-waste disposal, visit A-Z Rubbish & Recycling Directory https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/rubbish-recycling/

© Scoop Media

