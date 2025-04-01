Director-General Of Health Appointed

Deputy Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott today announced the appointment of Ms Audrey Sonerson as the Director-General of Health and Chief Executive, Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health is the Government's chief advisor on health matters and seeks to improve, promote and protect the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders. The Director-General of Health leads the ministry, administers a complex set of regulatory functions and oversees a public health budget of more than $29 billion.

Ms Sonerson, who is currently the Acting Director-General of Health, has been transferred into the permanent role following the resignation of the previous Director-General in February. Prior to this she served as Secretary of Transport and Chief Executive, Ministry of Transport. Ms Sonerson has held a number of senior leadership positions, including deputy chief executive positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Ministry of Justice. She also held various manager roles at The Treasury.

The health system is undergoing significant change. Any delay in identifying a new Director-General of Health could risk the Ministry of Health falling behind the reform programme, which would impact New Zealanders accessing the health system.

Ms Baggott said a transfer was in the public interest and ensures a speedy appointment that will bring stability and effective leadership for the Ministry at this critical time.

“Ms Sonerson is a trusted and respected public service leader with a track record of delivery and working effectively with Ministers,” said Ms Baggott.

“I have no doubt her leadership and skills are what the Ministry needs right now. I am confident Ms Sonerson will quickly get on top of the presenting challenges. She has strong financial acumen and a relentless focus on efficiency, effectiveness and performance.”

Ms Sonerson holds a Master of Commerce and Administration (1st Class) in Economics, Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Politics, and Bachelor of Science in Statistics from Victoria University of Wellington.

She has been appointed for five years from 7 April.

Biography

Ms Sonerson is currently Acting Director-General of Health, a role she has held since 21 February.

Prior to this Ms Sonerson served as Secretary of Transport and Chief Executive, Ministry of Transport since December 2022.

From 2018 to 2019 she held deputy chief executive roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, one being responsible for resources and one in-charge of people and operations.

Between 2016 and 2018 Ms Sonerson was Deputy Commissioner (Resource Management) at New Zealand Police.

She moved to the Ministry of Justice in 2012 and held two deputy chief executive roles, one of them being responsible for sector relationships and strategy.

Ms Sonerson joined The Treasury in 2002, and during a 10-year period held a number of roles including Manager, Economic Performance, and Manager, Justice and Security.

