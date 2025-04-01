Local Groups Encouraged To Apply For Funding Through QLDC Community Fund

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Community Fund 2025-2026 opens today for local groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations seeking funding that promotes wellbeing outcomes for our people, places and community.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day encourages eligible groups to apply for one year of operational or project funding.

“We welcome applications from new or established community groups and not-for-profit organisations across the district. Successful past recipients have reflected the diversity of our community. These include those working in social services, environmental protection, arts, culture, and heritage though to recreational projects such as building tracks and trails. Funding often supports the great work of our tireless local volunteers,” said Ms Day.

“This year’s fund has a total pool of $180,000, reflecting the funding allocation set in the QLDC Annual Plan. Priority will be given to initiatives that align closely with community needs and deliver strong local impact,” said Ms Day.

Ms Day said applicants will have the optional opportunity to present their application to elected members in May.

“This is a chance to provide additional context about your funding request and share the benefits of your work,” she said.

Further funding opportunities from Council are also now available, including the Events Fund and Heritage Incentive Grant. In addition, QLDC’s Waste Minimisation Community Fund will open on 14 April.

“I’d encourage anyone keen to find out more about these funding opportunities to head to the QLDC website,” said Ms Day.

Full information on funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available at www.qldc.govt.nz/community-funding.

Applications for the QLDC Community Fund 2025-2026 close Wednesday 30 April. They will be reviewed in May with final decisions made by Full Council on 26 June and successful applicants notified in July 2025.

