E Tū Wastewater Workers To Strike As Christchurch City Council Digs In Over Fair Treatment

E tū wastewater workers employed by Christchurch City Council have announced a five-day strike from 8 April to 12 April, following a breakdown in negotiations over a key clause in their collective agreement.

At the heart of the dispute is a longstanding provision that ensures lab technicians and maintenance workers at the wastewater treatment plant receive the same terms and conditions as other Council workers. The Council is now seeking to remove that provision – a move workers say would amount to a major cut to their terms and conditions.

Willie Nicholls, an E tū delegate, says members are fed up.

"We are going on strike because the Council wants to claw back a provision in the agreement. We want the Council to honour the terms and conditions of the current agreement. The provision has been there for five years, and the members are willing to fight for it."

Ross Heslop, E tū Team Leader, says the union has been trying to reach a fair settlement for months.

“E tū has been committed to getting an agreement since last year. In January we reaffirmed that commitment, and during recent mediation we even offered a two-year deal to give more time to work through the Council’s claim – but they rejected it. Instead, they tried to buy the clause out for a minimal amount, which was firmly rejected by the workers.”

The strike comes as staff at the Christchurch wastewater treatment plant continue to work under extremely difficult conditions, and the union understands that the plant is operating at less than 50% capacity. Workers say they’re under immense pressure to keep it running, with little recognition or support from the Council.

Ross says the workers are taking action to protect fairness and equity across the Council workforce.

“This is about ensuring equal treatment. Our members are standing up for their rights and the integrity of their collective agreement.”

