Recreational Hunters Welcome Health And Safety Law Reform Announcement To Enable Recreation

The New Zealand Deerstalkers Association (NZDA) welcomes the announcement today by Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden to reform the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 (HSWA). This significant change announcement clarifies landowner responsibilities and limits their liability for outdoor recreation and volunteering, and signals a win for hunters, conservationists, and outdoor enthusiasts across New Zealand.

NZDA Chief Executive Officer Gwyn Thurlow praised the reform, stating, “The recreational sector has pushed for this fix since HSWA started stifling access. For too long, vague rules and landowner fears have shut gates—today restores common sense.”

“NZDA hopes once the law is changed, it will open or re-open areas closed to recreation and volunteering. NZDA sees this as a return to practical, common-sense law-making that supports positive outcomes for all New Zealanders. For too long, overly cautious health and safety settings have stifled access to recreational land and dampened the spirit of adventure that defines our nation. Today’s announcement lifts that burden and restores balance.”

“Landowners shouldn’t cop flak for natural hazards or hunting risks. This reform puts responsibility back on us—where it belongs—and frees up farmers, forestry blocks, and land managers to say yes to access. That’s the Kiwi way.”

Thurlow highlighted the tireless efforts of outdoor interest groups, including the NZDA, in achieving this outcome.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This reform is the result of advocacy from a range of passionate organisations, like the NZDA, Federated Mountain Clubs, Aotearoa Climbing Access Trust, and other groups, who have worked hard to champion the interests of the outdoor sector. We’ve stood up for hunters, shooters, fishers, trampers, and others who rely on access to both public and private land to enjoy New Zealand’s bush and backcountry playground. Today, we see the fruits of that collective effort.”

The changes also mark a return to the fundamentals of self-responsibility, a principle NZDA Board Member and Access Committee Chair Richard Wells says is vital to the New Zealand outdoor experience.

“Hunting, hiking, and other outdoor pursuits come with inherent risks—that’s part of what makes them rewarding. This reform rightly places responsibility on those undertaking the activities, rather than unfairly burdening landowners who generously allow access. It’s a step back to the Kiwi way of enjoying nature on our own terms.”

The NZDA looks forward to seeing these changes implemented across farms, forests, national parks, and council reserves, ensuring hunters and outdoor enthusiasts can continue to pursue their passions without unnecessary red tape.

“We thank Minister van Velden and the ACT-National Coalition for listening to the voices of everyday New Zealanders who hunt and use the outdoors. This is a victory for practicality, hunter access, personal responsibility, and will facilitate access to our rural and wild spaces,” Mr Wells concluded.

© Scoop Media

