Disappointing Environment Court Decision Fails Rotokākahi, But Protectors Vow To Continue Fight

Protectors of Rotokākahi are disappointed that the Environment Court today released their decision dismissing attempts to stop the Rotorua Lakes Council constructing a sewerage pipeline right next to Rotokākahi.

"The Environment Court, which is tasked with preserving the environment, has completely failed in its obligation to assist us in protecting the Rotokākahi environment with today's ruling," says Rotokākahi Protectors spokesperson, Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith.

"We have always been concerned by the last-minute nature of the Council's need for a resource consent they filed only weeks ago, so we will be taking a closer look at the decision and will look to proceed to the High Court," he says.

In dismissing the applications, the Environment Court found the cultural offence offered by the piping of paru through a tapu area is considerable for the Māori community, it may not be so for the wider community.

Further the court stated: "While we remain concerned at the council's last-minute acknowledgment of the need for a resource consent, signalled by its issuing of the s87BB notice six weeks ago, we find in the exercise of our discretion that the bringing of these proceedings as late in the piece as they have, when the works are entering their very last stage, is the antithesis of timeliness. A considerable amount of time was consumed in protests and injunction proceedings, rather than the pursuit of any action under the RMA, let alone the taking of any judicial review proceeding in the High Court."

