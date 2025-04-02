Tauranga Libraries And Baycourt Adopts Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Initiative

In time for World Autism Awareness Day, Tauranga City Council is proud to announce that our five Te Ao Mārama - Tauranga City Libraries and Baycourt Community & Arts Centre have adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative. This initiative aims to enhance the support provided to community members living with disabilities that may be hidden, ensuring they receive the assistance they need in public spaces.

Te Ao Mārama - Tauranga City Libraries staff wear the Sunflower badge and lanyard. (Photo/Supplied)

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative is a globally recognised program designed to help individuals with non-visible disabilities such as autism, hearing or vision impairments, anxiety, or chronic pain. By wearing a sunflower lanyard, wristband, or badge, individuals can discreetly indicate that they may require additional support, time, or assistance. This program is important in fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can feel supported and respected.

Baycourt Community & Arts Centre Manager, Reena Snook, says adopting the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative at Baycourt is a considerable step towards fostering true inclusivity in our venue, and city.

“We are committed to providing a welcoming environment where everyone receives the support they need to experience the arts without barriers” says Reena.

As part of this initiative, staff at Tauranga's libraries and Baycourt have undergone training that equips them with the awareness and confidence to assist individuals wearing the sunflower symbol. Some of the ways staff may support sunflower wearers include offering more time for processing information, using clear and straightforward language, and ensuring that individuals can stay with their families or support networks.

Libraries Community Programmes Team Lead Elle Reid says that for many people the library is the heart of the community and represents much more than just a building.

“Our aim is that everyone who walks through our doors is treated with respect and feels welcome, safe and supported.”

“The Sunflower initiative allows us to recognise and assist those with hidden disabilities, ensuring they have a positive experience when visiting our libraries," Elle adds.

Members of the community can engage with the Sunflower initiative by wearing a sunflower lanyard, wristband, or badge. These items are available directly via the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower website and can be worn by anyone who feels they may benefit from the additional support the initiative offers.

Libraries & Community Hubs Manager Joanna Thomas highlights that approximately 27% of our community live with a disability.

“With this in mind, Tauranga City Council is dedicated to creating an inclusive city where everyone feels valued and supported. We recognise that inclusivity goes beyond physical accessibility - it encompasses understanding and accommodating the diverse needs of all individuals.”

“By embracing this initiative, we continue to build a community where every person, can participate fully and feel a sense of belonging,” Joanna says.

Members of the public are welcome to stop in at Te Ao Mārama - Tauranga City Libraries and Baycourt Community & Arts Centre and learn more about the initiative from our friendly staff.

For more information about the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower, please visit their website.

