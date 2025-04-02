Two Separate Crashes Causing Delays In Napier - Eastern

Police are advising motorists in Napier to expect significant delays, as emergency services respond to two separate crashes in Napier.

The first crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian on the Hawke’s Bay Expressway, at the intersection with Prebensen Drive in Poraiti at 1:05pm.

One person has been seriously injured.

The southbound lane of the expressway is currently blocked.

The second crash, involving a truck and a car was reported just after 1:30pm on Taradale Road, near Maadi Road in Pirimai.

One person is being treated with minor to moderate injuries.

The southbound lanes on Taradale Road are currently blocked.

Motorists are advised to avoid the impacted areas and expect delays.

