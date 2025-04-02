Four Rescue Helicopters At The Scene Of Motor Vehicle Accident

WWRH, GRH, GTRH at MVA South Taranaki (Photo/Supplied)

On Wednesday morning, April 2nd, three of the Philip Search & Rescue Trust helicopters- the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter and the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter – were dispatched and arrived at the scene of a motor vehicle accident in South Taranaki. The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was also on scene.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew arrived on scene at around 10.40am following shortly after the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter stabilised a patient on scene for approximately 40 minutes before airlifting the individual, who had sustained serious injuries, to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter arrived just prior to 11am and was on scene for approximately 40 minutes. The onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic treated the patient on scene before transporting the individual to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. The patient had sustained significant injuries requiring prompt medical attention.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene at approximately 10.45am and the onboard Critical Care Flight Paramedic and highly trained crew worked to stabilise the patient. The rescue helicopter crew treated the patient on scene for approximately 35 minutes before swiftly transporting the individual to Whanganui Hospital to receive further medical care, with a flight time of 25 minutes.

3 patients were transported via road to Whanganui Hospital, and 6 were transported to Taranaki Hospital by road. While another patient was transported by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter to Whanganui Hospital.

The fast response of the rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures the patients receive the best care as quickly as possible. Donate to your local rescue helicopter today to keep missions like these possible - https://rescue.org.nz/

