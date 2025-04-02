One Person In Custody Following Silverdale Incident

One person has been taken into custody following a reported firearms sighting in Silverdale, Hamilton this afternoon.

Police were called to Silverdale Road just before 3pm.

Two imitation firearms have been recovered from the address.

Nearby schools were put into lockdown as a precaution, which has since been lifted. Cordons have also been stood down.

We want to thank the members of the Silverdale community for their cooperation as Police responded to this event.

Charges are being considered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

