Police Investigating Unexplained Death In Northland, Wellington

Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard:

Police are continuing to investigate an unexplained death in Northland, Wellington yesterday.

The investigation team have been conducting enquiries door-to-door in the Northland area and speaking to witnesses and people known to the victim.

A scene guard will remain in place at the property over the coming days.

Members of the Northland community can expect to see a continued Police presence in the area while enquiries into the circumstances of the death continue.

If you have any information that could assist Police, please contact us via 105, either over the phone or online.

Please reference file number 250401/4530.

