Police Wheel In Stolen Property From City Burglaries

Amongst the finds were 13 electronic scooters, some of which are pictured here / Supplied: NZ Police

Auckland Central Police have cleared out two apartments full of stolen property, resulting in four arrests.

In the process an excess of 80 stolen items, including 13 electric scooters, have been recovered by Police.

Auckland Central Area Commander Inspector Grant Tetzlaff says an investigation has been underway into a series of burglaries at businesses and apartments in the city over the past month.

On Wednesday morning, the City Tactical Crime Unit along with the Beat Team and Police Support Unit executed two search warrants.

“Operation Rocket homed in on two apartments within a Hobson Street complex,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

Police have recovered an assortment of stolen tools / Supplied: NZ Police

“Inside our teams came across an Aladdin’s cave of stolen property and it’s going to take some time to work through where everything has come from.”

Amongst the find was 13 electric scooters, an assortment of power tools and other electronic valuables.

Some of the power tools have been linked to a North Shore burglary in 2019, Inspector Tetzlaff says.

Four people at the addresses have been arrested and charged.

“Charges laid at this point relate to two burglaries at a Wellesley Street business, and a Union Street apartment last month,” he says.

Those charged are two men, aged 28 and 36, and two women, aged 35 and 41.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with two counts of burglary. He has also been charged with the aggravated robbery of an electric scooter in January. A 41-year-old woman faces two charges of burglary. The other two arrested face charges of receiving stolen property.

Separately, a 47-year-old woman was located during search warrants in possession of methamphetamine and charged accordingly.

“The team working on Operation Rocket are continuing with their enquiries and further charges cannot be ruled out at this stage,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“Burglary is a serious offence and brings with it a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

“It’s a fantastic outcome as our team continue to work hard in holding this offending to account.”

Those charged are now before the Auckland District Court.

