Update In Investigation Into Deaths In Roseneath

Police can confirm that the deaths of two people at a residential property on Palliser Road, Roseneath are being treated as a murder-suicide.

Police are providing support to the family at the centre of this tragic event. The family have requested privacy as they grieve their loss.

We continue to appeal to anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries, and anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Road and surrounding streets, to contact Police.

Please update us online now or call 105, and reference the file number 250401/2474 or “Operation Palliser”.

