Update Serious Crash SH 1 Karapiro - Waikato
Thursday, 3 April 2025, 7:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person is in a serious condition following a crash on
Tirau Road, Karapiro early this morning.
A
motorcyclist has crashed just after midnight and been taken
to Waikato Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended
the scene and police are investigating the cause of the
crash.
The road is now
open.
