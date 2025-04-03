Update Serious Crash SH 1 Karapiro - Waikato

A person is in a serious condition following a crash on Tirau Road, Karapiro early this morning.

A motorcyclist has crashed just after midnight and been taken to Waikato Hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and police are investigating the cause of the crash.

The road is now open.

