Film Economy Set To Put Ruapehu’s Iconic Landscapes Centre Stage

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the new partnership with Film Whanganui recognises the enormous potential of the district’s landscapes and communities to attract national and international filmmakers.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton said the new partnership with Film Whanganui recognises the enormous potential of the district’s landscapes and unique locations to attract national and international filmmakers. (Photo/Supplied)

The extension of Film Whanganui’s services into Ruapehu is part of a wider economic development agreement between Ruapehu District Council (RDC) with Whanganui District Council’s economic development agency, Whanganui & Partners, to deliver economic development services across the Ruapehu district.

It will support the district’s aspirations to become a preferred film destination by facilitating production inquiries, promoting Ruapehu’s unique locations, and connecting local crew and businesses to film opportunities.

Mayor Kirton said the film industry not only offers economic development benefits but is also a powerful driver for Ruapehu’s tourism sector.

"We know the power of film to put places on the map," said Mayor Kirton. "Mt Ngauruhoe representing Mt Doom in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy introduced millions of people to Ruapehu’s dramatic volcanic landscapes and inspired many to visit. Film can be a long-lasting promotion tool for our district, bringing both domestic and international visitors drawn by what they’ve seen on screen."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ruapehu already boasts a strong history of film production, including acclaimed New Zealand films such as Utu, River Queen, and Smash Place amongst others. The district’s cinematic backdrops range from native forests and alpine terrain to remote rivers and small-town charm — a diverse canvas that appeals to a wide range of productions.

Mayor Kirton said the new partnership will ensure Ruapehu is better equipped to respond professionally to production inquiries and support filmmakers through every stage of their work.

"This collaboration with Film Whanganui gives Ruapehu a stronger presence within the national film office network, which is crucial for attracting and supporting film projects," he said. "It enables us to offer a seamless, regionally coordinated response that reflects how the film industry actually works."

He added that the benefits of film extend well beyond the camera. "Every production creates opportunities for local businesses — from accommodation and catering to transport operators, tradies, and creatives. It also offers employment opportunities for local crew and youth interested in screen production careers."

"We’re excited to welcome more filmmakers to discover the magic of Ruapehu and to support our local communities to be part of this creative and growing sector," said Mayor Kirton.

© Scoop Media

