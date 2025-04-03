Aranaki Foundation Launches Fund After NPDC Agrees Support For Homeless Shelter Project

NPDC has committed $800,000 to the YMCA over three years to fund a homeless shelter with wrap around support for some of our community’s most vulnerable people.

Taranaki Foundation has launched a fund to support the YMCA’s homeless shelter project. (Photo/Taranaki Foundation)

The decision at an extraordinary Council meeting on Tuesday week is in addition to a $380,000 commitment from the Toi Foundation for showering facilities and half of the forecast operating costs for the first year of the shelter’s operation.

And now Taranaki Foundation has launched the Te Whare o Tapatahi Fund for people wanting to support the project to make a donation.

“Helping improve the quality of our homeless people’s lives is the right thing to do and it is up to us to send a message that people care and want to help,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom on the Council’s decision.

“It takes three simple things - a warm dry bed to lay down in at night, a warm meal they can rely on and support to help them get through their trauma and set them on a path where they feel tomorrow will be a better day.

“I urge everyone who supports this mission and wants to help make a difference and provide an alternative to the street, no matter how small, to visit the foundation’s page,” says Holdom.

The YMCA still needs to find another $1m over the next three years and further funds for years beyond that.

All the funds donated through the Taranaki Foundation's website will go directly to the YMCA shelter.

Go to Taranaki Foundation's Te Whare o Tapatahi Fund page to find out more and make a donation.

Fast Facts:

Council’s decision this week is to provide $350,000 from our Housing Reserve to the YMCA to set up a shelter and operating costs over three years ($200,000 in year one; $150,000 in year two and $100,000 in year three) on the proviso the YMCA finds the extra money needed each year.

This sees an average New Plymouth Household contribute just under $7 a year to supporting our homeless people

The money is taken from existing budgets so does not impact rates.

Go to npdc.govt.nz/homelessness for more about how we are addressing some of impacts related to homelessness.

