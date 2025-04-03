Precautionary Closure Of SH6 North Of Haast Overnight With Ongoing Heavy Rain

SH6 from Haast to Knights Point/Lake Moeraki in South Westland will close at 7 pm tonight (3 April) as a precautionary measure, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The road will reopen at 8 am Friday, subject to an inspection to check for any slips or debris associated with the current rain near the area of the Epitaph Slip.

Heavy rain has been falling across the West Coast region today, creating surface flooding along SH6 from South Westland into Buller District as well as over Tasman and Top of the South.

People should check the NZTA traffic and travel/ Journey pages for updates or changes if travelling overnight or early tomorrow:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

Bigger picture: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-condition

