Council Decides On Next Steps To Activate Garden Place

Hamilton City Council has agreed on the next steps to work on making Garden Place a more inclusive and activated space.

At today’s Community and Natural Environment Committee Meeting (3 April 2025), staff were given the green light to further investigate the social, regulatory, design, and safety aspects of Garden Place.

This work includes identifying gaps in social support for street community and exploring Council's existing bylaws.

Acting Committee Chair Councillor Anna Casey-Cox is delighted knowing change is on the horizon.

“Council has a shared commitment to having safe, inclusive, and accessible public spaces. Our focus now is figuring out what steps we need to do to get there.”

Today's decision supports work already underway by Council including:

Council's annual $100,000 central city activation fund administered by Hamilton Central Business Association to continue to activate the space

Council’s City Safe team providing community and business advice and support, 24/7 CCTV camera monitoring, and connections to the Police

looking at the layout and facilities in Garden Place and the Central Library to see how they can have a positive impact for Hamiltonians

continuing their close relationship with key partner agencies and organisations who provide valuable community services.

A bylaw assessment will be reported back to the 30 April 2025 Council meeting and the report on gaps in social support and Council’s role to the June Community and Natural Environment Committee.

