Barnardos Aotearoa Calls For More Efforts To Eradicate Child Poverty In New Zealand

Barnardos Aotearoa welcomes the findings of the Office of the Auditor-General’s report assessing the effectiveness of arrangements for reducing child poverty. The report highlights the need for stronger coordination and long-term planning – something Barnardos Aotearoa has long called for.

“Our tamariki deserve better,” says Barnardos Aotearoa Chief Executive Matt Reid. “This report reinforces what we see every day – too many children are missing out on the essentials they need to thrive. Poverty affects every aspect of a child’s life – including their health, education, and long-term wellbeing. We strongly support the recommendations and urge the Government to act.”

In particular, Barnardos welcomes the call for the Ministry of Social Development to work with other public organisations on a coordinated plan to reduce child material hardship, strengthen cross-agency governance, and improve engagement with Māori and other communities disproportionately affected by poverty.

“But we need to go further,” says Reid. “Government alone cannot, and should not, solve this crisis. Real change will come through Kotahitanga (unity) – across Government, political parties, iwi, not-for-profits, communities, businesses, and individuals. We need a long-term, coordinated approach that prioritises investment in the foundations that allow children to grow up safe, healthy, and hopeful for their future.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Barnardos Aotearoa is calling for a Generational Plan – a cross-sector, long-term commitment to reducing and eventually eliminating child poverty in Aotearoa.

“Change cannot happen overnight,” says Matt Reid. “But with concrete actions and sustained investment, we can shift the dial for the next generation. That means ensuring all children have access to stable housing, nourishing food, appropriate health services and quality education. It means investing in wraparound support for whānau so they have the resources and opportunities to break the cycle of poverty. And it means aligning policies and funding across government and community sectors to create lasting impact.”

Barnardos Aotearoa stands ready to work alongside others in building a future where no child is left behind. “Tamariki deserve action – not just plans, but real, sustained change,” says Matt Reid.

About Barnardos Aotearoa

Barnardos Aotearoa is New Zealand’s leading national children’s charity, working across child and family social services, early childhood education, and systemic advocacy for children and young people. Barnardos tackles the hard stuff; family poverty and income inequality, family violence and abuse, mental health and wellbeing, equal access to early childhood education, and lack of the basics such as safe and healthy housing.

At Barnardos, thriving tamariki, whānau, and communities are at the heart of our work. We believe in the strength and resilience of tamariki and rangatahi, even when faced with profound challenges. Our values prioritise relationships, partnerships, and collaboration, and we are dedicated to creating sustainable, long-term change for children and young people across Aotearoa.

© Scoop Media

