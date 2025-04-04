Coastguard Volunteers Battle Wild Conditions To Rescue Stranded Sailor

Auckland, 4 April 2025 – In the early hours of this morning, Coastguard Hibiscus volunteers braved wild conditions to rescue a distressed sailor stranded aboard an anchored yacht off Tindalls Beach, Auckland.

At 11:45pm last night, Coastguard’s Operations Centre received a call from a sailor ashore at Tindalls Beach. He had been unable to return to his vessel due to deteriorating weather conditions, leaving his partner alone on board with no means of leaving the yacht. As it began to drag its anchor, her distress escalated, prompting a call for help.

With conditions forecasted to worsen overnight, the Police Maritime Unit requested Coastguard carry out the rescue, with Police vessel Deodar III placed on standby if required.

Facing three-metre swells and 40-knot northeasterly gusts, the volunteers on rescue vessel Hibiscus Rescue One departed Gulf Harbour Marina and navigated the challenging 12-nautical-mile journey through the Whangaparāoa Passage. A trip that would normally take just 20 minutes took over an hour due to the extreme conditions.

Upon arrival, the Coastguard volunteers successfully transferred the woman onto their rescue vessel, reporting her as “quite distressed” but not requiring medical attention. The return trip proved equally gruelling, with rough seas taking a toll on both the yachtie and some of the crew. Despite the challenging conditions, the volunteers safely returned to Gulf Harbour Marina at 3:30am.

“This was a challenging rescue in tough conditions, but we know the capability of our crew and our rescue vessel,” said Coastguard Hibiscus skipper, Reg Werner. “Before departing, we carefully assessed the risks to ensure the safety of both our crew and the sailor in distress. Our volunteers showed incredible skill and determination, demonstrating the critical role Coastguard plays in keeping boaties safe on the water.”

Coastguard reminds all boaties to regularly check forecasts and to ensure they have a reliable means of communication onboard in case of emergency. “If conditions are worsening, allow time to move to a safer and more sheltered position. The sailor ashore made the right call by seeking advice early – it's always better to be safe than sorry. We’re here to help, no matter the situation.”

