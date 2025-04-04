Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Potential Flooding SH10 Kaeo, Drive With Care

Friday, 4 April 2025, 10:38 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

People traveling on State Highway 10 at Kaeo are asked to drive with care, with low lying areas of the state highway expected to flood with the ongoing rain and incoming tide.

Where possible, people are asked to delay unnecessary travel and, if they must travel, to expect the unexpected and remain alert.

If you must travel, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front. Be aware of branches and other debris you may not be able to see under the surface of flood waters.

Please be mindful of contractors who could be out clearing hazards off the road, and drive slowly through work sites.

People are encouraged to visit the Journey Planner website for the latest travel information, including any road closures: www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 