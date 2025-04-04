SH 29 / Kaimai Range Road Closed

State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range is closed due to a truck breaking down.

It happened shortly before 10am between the intersections with Soldiers Road and Valley View Road.

The truck is understood to contain chlorine, which is reacting due to the inclement weather.

Motorists are asked to delay travel or follow indicated diversions.

