SH 29 / Kaimai Range Road Closed
Friday, 4 April 2025, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 29 over the Kaimai Range is closed
due to a truck breaking down.
It happened
shortly before 10am between the intersections with Soldiers
Road and Valley View Road.
The truck is understood to
contain chlorine, which is reacting due to the inclement
weather.
Motorists are asked to delay travel or follow
indicated
diversions.
