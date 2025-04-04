Water Restrictions Lifted As Autumn Settles In

Cooler temperatures, forecasted rain, and water saving efforts from residents means Water Alert Level 1 is no longer needed in Hamilton.

From today (Friday 4 April), Hamilton City Council has lifted water restrictions for the city including areas of Tauwhare, Gordonton, Matangi, Tamahere, Newstead/Eureka, Wallace Road, and Stonebridge Estate.

Hamilton City Council’s Three Waters - Unit Director Maire Porter commended Hamiltonians’ efforts over the summer months.

“We’ve had a warm, dry summer which meant we had to use water restrictions for the first time in a few years”, Porter said.

Hamilton’s water use peaked on 9 February at 85.74 million litres on a single day.

“We’d like to thank Hamiltonians for playing their part by being mindful of their water use this summer”.

The decision to lift water restrictions considers a range of factors including weather forecasts, Lake Taupoo levels, how much water is being used, historical water use patterns and how well the water treatment plants and networks can keep up with demand.

Alert Level 1 road signs located throughout Hamilton are expected to be removed next week.

About Smart Water and partnering councils

The Smart Water starts with you! sub-regional campaign aims to make long-term change to how we use water and is a partnership between Hamilton City Council and Waipā District Council. It aims to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of water from source to tap and support schools, organisations and the community to value water and use it in an efficient way.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For water saving tips and to learn about water restrictions, visit smartwater.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

