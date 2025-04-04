Week On Our Streets

Road users are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible and we’ll do our best to keep any delays to a minimum. Traffic management may be in place to make sure road users, including people on bikes and pedestrians, can navigate these areas safely while work is under way. Works and dates are subject to change based on factors such as wet weather and staff availability.

Residents, pedestrians and people on bikes will continue to have access unless specified below.

Events

Mill Street, Seddon Road, Tristram Street, Abbotsford Street and Liverpool Street – road closures

A series of streets around FMG Stadium Waikato will be closed on Friday 4 April for a Super Rugby game.

Roads closed from 2pm – 11pm:

Abbotsford Street (from Willoughby Street to Tristram Street)

Tristram Street (from Abbotsford Street to Mill Street).



Roads closed from 6pm – 11pm:

Seddon Road (from Goldsmith Street to the Norton Road roundabout)

Mill Street (from Norton Road to Willoughby Street)

Liverpool Street (from Tristram Street to Vialou Street)

Tristram Street (from Mill Street to Rostrevor Street).

Peacockes Road – minor delays

Minor delays are expected on Peacockes Road (from Riley Place to Hoki Whenua Road) on Saturday 5 April for the Your Neighbourhood event.

Barrington Drive and Te Manatu Drive– minor delays

Minor delays are expected on Barrington Drive (from Chalgrove Road to Compton Grove) and Te Manatu Drive (from Christobel Circle to Holcroft Place) on Saturday 5 April, for the Medieval Carnival.

Mill Street, Seddon Road, Tristram Street, Abbotsford Street and Liverpool Street – road closures

A series of streets around FMG Stadium Waikato will be closed on Saturday 19 April for a Super Rugby game.

Roads closed from 2pm – 11pm:

Abbotsford Street (from Willoughby Street to Tristram Street)

Tristram Street (from Abbotsford Street to Mill Street).

Roads closed from 6pm – 11pm:

Seddon Road (from Goldsmith Street to the Norton Road roundabout)

Mill Street (from Norton Road to Willoughby Street)

Liverpool Street (from Tristram Street to Vialou Street)

Tristram Street (from Mill Street to Rostrevor Street).

Upcoming works/delays

Duke Street – road closure

Duke Street (from Greenwood Street to Aztec Place) will be closed from 7pm Friday 4 April to 6am Monday 7 April for road resurfacing.

Marlowe Place – lane closure

One lane of Marlowe Place will be closed Wednesday 9 April to Friday 25 April from 7am – 6pm, for footpath and kerb renewal work. Residents will continue to have access.

Wairere Drive – road closure

Wairere Drive (from Ruakura Road to Old Farm Road) will be closed from 7pm Thursday 10 April to 5am Friday 11 April, for road resurfacing.

Worley Place – road closure

Worley Place (from Ward Street to the shared zone) will be closed for a crane lift on Saturday 12 April from 10pm to 5.30am, and Saturday 19 April from 4am to 8am.

River Road – road closure

River Road (from Comries Road to Clarkin Road) will be closed from Saturday 12 April to Sunday 13 April, from 7am to 5pm for road resurfacing.

Higgins Road and Sayer Street – road closures

Higgins Road (from Kahikatea Drive to Ramsay Street) and Sayer Street (from Irvine Street to Higgins Road) will be closed Sunday 13 April to Sunday 27 April, from 7pm to 5am for road reconstruction.

Heaphy Terrace – road closure

Heaphy Terrace (from Boundary Road to Stanley Street) remains closed until mid-May for the Ranfurly Gully wastewater upgrade and construction of the signalised crossing by Hamilton Jamia Mosque. Businesses in the area remain open.

Lynwood Place – lane closure

One lane of Lynwood Place will be closed on Friday 18 April from 7am to 6pm for footpath and kerb renewal work. Residents will continue to have access.

Ongoing works/delays

Arthur Place – lane closure

One lane of Arthur Place remains closed until 6pm Friday 4 April for footpath and kerb renewal work. Residents will continue to have access.

Kea Street – lane closure

One lane of Kea Street remains closed until Saturday 19 April from 7am to 6pm for a footpath renewal. Residents will continue to have access.

Shakespeare Avenue, Keats Crescent, Blake Street – lane closures

One lane of the below streets remains closed until Saturday 3 May from 7am to 5pm for footpath renewal work.

Shakespeare Avenue (from Keats Crescent to the east end of Mardon Road)

Keats Crescent

Blake Street (from Keats Crescent to Shakespeare Avenue).

Reminder

Please follow instructions from the work crews. Thank you for your patience and understanding – it is appreciated.

Occasionally, major events may require a lane or road closure to support the smooth running of an event. For minor works, please refer to the minor roadworks page.

Council has a focus to provide a transport network that helps connect people and places in safe, accessible, and smart ways. We have a Vision Zero philosophy for road safety, meaning we aim to have zero deaths and serious injuries on our city’s roads. This is one of the key outcomes in our transport strategy Access Hamilton – Ara Kootuitui Kirikiriroa.

