Four Before The Courts Following Incident In Levin

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander:

Manawatū Police have arrested and charged four people following a serious incident in Levin.

In the early hours of Thursday 3 April, Police received a report of an aggravated robbery in which four people entered a store on Oxford Street, Levin and threatened the employee with a firearm.

The group took cigarettes and other items before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Thankfully, the employee was uninjured however is understandably shaken by the incident.

As part of our investigation, Police, including the Armed Offenders Squad, conducted a search warrant at a Seddon Street address on Friday.

Police located two men at the address and arrested them without incident.

During the search warrant, a vehicle containing three occupants was seen exiting the driveway of a nearby property of interest.

Police signalled the vehicle to stop, however the driver failed to stop and fled from Police. A pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

A short time later the vehicle was located abandoned on Macarthur Street after the occupants fled on foot.

An initial search of the area around the vehicle located a firearm and ammunition, prompting Police to cordon the surrounding area.

A short time later, Police saw an alleged offender running on Queenwood Road. Following a quick response by a Police dog team, a woman was located and taken into custody.

Upon a search of the woman, a firearm was found to be in her possession.

Shortly afterwards, a member of the public reported seeing a man suspiciously hiding in a bush before getting into a vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Police continue to make enquiries to locate the third remaining occupant of the vehicle. The investigation into the aggravated robbery is ongoing.

Manawatū Police understand these incidents can be distressing, and we would like to thank members of the Levin community for their cooperation and understanding while this incident unfolded.

We will continue to respond with all the resources at our disposal to hold people to account for this offending and keep our communities safe.

Three Males aged from 18-23 years appeared in the Levin District Court today on Aggravated Robbery charges.

A 32 year old woman appeared in the Levin District Court today on a Firearms charge.

